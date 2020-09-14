Mother Of Two Who Married 'tree' In Merseyside Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary

A 38-year-old Liverpool woman who married “a tree” in Merseyside park marked her first wedding anniversary on September 13. Kate Cunningham, who hs two kids, visited her leafy husband the Elder tree with a gift for the ‘Treevoted’ couple’s wedding anniversary, which was a traditional paper. Kate, who left her human hubby at home to meet her tree husband told local UK broadcaster Mirror that her best decision in life was to marry the tree at Rimrose Valley Country Park in Sefton, Merseyside last year. Although, her human being hubby wasn’t pleased with her divided love for the tree, and the kids were “little embarrassed’ she said.

However, making it clear that the Elder tree was her first love, the former teaching assistant said that when she first saw Elder, she knew that “he was the one”. Further, she said that she visits her green partner about five times a week, as he was important, and comes first because he kept humans “alive”. Kate stated that she took her friends to the spot a couple of days ago to say to her husband “a hello”. In a small celebration for the anniversary that she organized, Kate raised a toast and had a glass of elderflower champagne near the tree.

She told the local UK media outlet that marrying the tree has given her “a new purpose” and she doesn’t care much what the other people perceived of her valuable relationship. She said, speaking about her loyalty, that she changed her name to Elder as it fit the marriage and she was a changed person after meeting the Elder tree.

I’m hopelessly ‘treevoted’ to protecting and preserving our #greenlung #saverimrosevalley The Elder is looking well groomed in this one!...x... pic.twitter.com/LlYqm50lhg — Kate Rose Elder Fuller (@KateRoseElder1) October 1, 2019

Family, friends, local musician and poet guests

Last year, Kate was seen clad in a gorgeous olive dress and floral headdress as she said her nuptials with the towering tree in an official wedding ceremony. Family, friends, local musician and poet Davy Edge attended the wedding at the Rimrose Valley Country Park, Merseyside, in the UK. After Kate’s wedding, the Highways England proposed building a three-mile-long bypass through the Rimrose Valley in order to ease traffic congestion into the Port of Liverpool. Focus also shifted to environmental conservatism after the community event at Chaffers Field section of the park that gained the attention of the world.

