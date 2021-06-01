Mount Everest: Hong Kong Teacher Becomes Fastest Woman To Climb Highest Peak

Hong Kong teacher, Tsang Yin-Hung, has become the fastest female climber to scale Mount Everest with a time of just under 26 hours. According to ANI, the 45-year-old climbed the world’s highest peak from the base camp in 25 hours and 50 minutes, beating the record of 39 hours and 6 minutes set by a Nepali woman, Phunjo Jhangmu Lama. She only took two breaks between a base camp, located at 17,390 feet, to the 29,032-foot summit on May 23.

In an interview with the news agency, Tsang said, “For my first time (expedition), it's definitely was for my students. I just want to show my students that if you get a really high and hard target, if you try to train step by step and yes of course there are lots of challenges and difficulties whenever you want to do something you have to just persist and never give up. Finally, you can achieve it”.

Tsang's journey to Mount Everest

Tsang revealed that her first summit push was on the 11th and 12th, but she failed at that time. She said that she had reached 8,500 (meters) balcony and then the heavy snow and a very strong wind started, but because she knew that the weather forecast had said that it would be “really good” she thought of going ahead. However, after two hours, she reached the South Summit and she knew it was impossible.

But on May 23, Tsang along with her Sherpas stood atop Mount Everest. She started off from the Everest Base Camp and stood atop the world’s highest peak in less than 26 hours’ time. “Just to keep moving and do whatever you love and it is challenging for you,” Tsang said.

Tsang was born in mainland China and moved with her family to Hong Kong when she was age 10. She began to train as a mountaineer 11 years ago and first climbed Everest in 2017. Back then, she was the first Hong Kong woman to reach the top. This is her third attempt at scaling the Himalayan peak.

(With inputs from ANI)

