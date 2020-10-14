Mount Kilimanjaro Fire Under Control, 'fire Lit To Warm Food' May Have Sparked A Blaze

The fire that erupted on Africa’s highest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, on October 11 has finally been brought under control through the efforts of hundreds of firefighters and locals. Mwananchi, local Tanzania newspaper has stated that the fire may have been originally caused by a campfire that was lit in order to warm food for tourists.

Blaze on 'Africa's roof' brought under control

Pascal Shelutete from the Tanzania National Parks Authority while talking to Mwananchi said that the fire spread to surrounding dry vegetation and spread quickly, a combination of factors ranging from the high altitude of the fire to the dry weather and strong winds made it difficult to get the fire under control.

But thankfully once the winds settled down, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. Even student from the neighbouring College of African Wildlife Management were mobilized to fight the blaze. Mount Kilimanjaro is Africa’s highest mountain and rises nearly 6,000 metres (20,000 feet) above sea level. Thousands of tourists from around the world travel to Tanzania to climb the dormant volcano every year. TANPA shared several images of the efforts being undertaken to control the blaze. Take a look at the fire and the devastation it has caused below.

Different scenes regarding fire outbreak on Mount Kilimanjaro. Efforts are underway to contain the fire. We have deployed about 400 pax to counter the outbreak by @PASCALSHELUTETE #TANAPANEWS pic.twitter.com/aVPEGJnKij — Tanzania National Parks (@tzparks) October 13, 2020

Updated video I received apparently of Mount Kilimanjaro a few hours ago. https://t.co/KJ4VcNN8sx pic.twitter.com/Ad3IYRpaKA — Benjamin Fernandes 🇹🇿 (@Benji_Fernandes) October 12, 2020

Mount Kilimanjaro is known as the roof of Africa and not only is it Africa’s highest peak, it is also the world’s tallest free-standing mountain. Kilimanjaro is the fourth most prominent peak on Earth and the first people to reach the summit were Hans Meyer and Ludwig Purtscheller back in 1889. Mount Kilimanjaro is a dormant volcano that has tree cones called Kibo, Mawenzi and Shira.

