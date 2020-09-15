Mozambique Army Condemns Shooting Of Naked Woman, Promises Investigation

Mozambique Army has promised to investigate the video which showed men in military uniforms beating and killing a naked woman in Cabo Delgado province. The two-minute-long unverified clip showed a group of men wearing an army uniform as they beat the woman with a stick several times before others shoot her in the back.

In the video, the men can be heard calling her member of al-Shabab, an Islamist militant group with which Mozambique has been battling for the past few years. One of the men asks not to capture the incident on camera but the cameraman says he will be recording from behind so one gets recognised.

The army has been accused of human rights violations in an attempt to crackdown on the Islamist agenda built on the frustrations of unemployment, corruption and violence. The Defence Ministry condemned the act in the video as shocking and horrifying but didn’t confirm or deny the involvement of army personnel.

"The FDS (Defence and Security Forces) reiterate that they do not agree with any barbaric act that substantiates the violation of human rights," the Mozambique army said in a statement, promising an investigation into the video's authenticity.

Rights group calls for urgent probe

The ministers of defence and interior bad earlier told a press conference that Islamist armed groups had infiltrated the communities “dressed in civilian clothes.” Zenaida Machado, from the New York-based group Human Rights Watch, said that these insurgents look a lot like army soldiers, urging the government to launch an urgent probe if it wants rights group to take them seriously. Machado has also called on Mozambique’s authorities to ensure that the military takes measures to protect residents as it battles to retake a port that fell to Islamist insurgents.

“They should ensure that people, especially women and children, are protected against violence and degrading treatment,” she wrote in a report for Human Rights Watch.

