'Mr. Peanut Devouring His Son' In A Dark Artwork Becomes Internet's Favourite

A Canadian artist’s depiction of Mr Peanut “devouring” his son has gone viral on the internet just a few days after the famous Mr Peanut created by the famous Planters mascot revived as Baby Nut on Twitter. The artist, Nina Matsumoto, posted the provocative artwork on Twitter early Monday in order to see the audience’s reaction. The drawing terrifyingly depicted Mr Peanut eating his little son with peanut butter oozing out of its head.

The artwork is inspired by the famous Francisco Goya painting titled Saturn Devouring His Son and designed as a Baby Nut illustration. Matsumoto’s painting has taken the internet by storm as the users should keen interest in the artwork and the illustration garnered over 16,000 retweets and 66,500 likes as of Wednesday.

Mr. Peanut Devouring His Son pic.twitter.com/eTXfc9TVZI — nina matsumoto (@spacecoyotl) February 4, 2020

Matsumoto wanted to gauge the audience’s response

Matsumoto tweeted the next day after he gained popularity online due to his drawings that he quietly posted the illustration at 2 in the morning to look at what happened. He wanted to gauge the audience’s response regarding the dark artwork. The internet, however, did not object to the artwork in a repulsive manner but instead appreciated their favourite Baby Nut.

I quietly posted this at 2 in the morning yet look what happened — nina matsumoto (@spacecoyotl) February 4, 2020

“The only Baby Nut news that matters. What a classic,” a user tweeted. “My friend is really interested in having this art in their house. I was wondering if it will be available as a print, either on paper or canvas?” a Twitter user inquired. The users seemingly took great interest in the art and were delighted to see Baby Nut yet again coming back on the internet after a long break.

Oh. My. God. This is brilliant! — Zack Davisson (@ZackDavisson) February 4, 2020

Goya would be so flattered! — K. Campbell (@Katcam1066) February 4, 2020

This is the best thing to come out of the whole Baby Nut fiasco lol. — I am a Unicorn 🏳️‍🌈 (@IamaUnihorn6) February 4, 2020

where can I buy a print of this asking for a friend — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) February 4, 2020

