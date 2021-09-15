Mullah Baradar Dials US; Tells Biden Govt Doha Agreement Hard To Implement With Haqqanis

Amid reports of a split in the Taliban, Republic Media Network on Wednesday received information that 'Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan' Mullah Baradar has communicated with the United States. As per sources, Mullah Baradar has told the Joe Biden-led administration that in the situation, when the Pakistan-backed Haqqanis are playing an instrumental role in Afghanistan as well as the Taliban government, the implementation of the Doha Charter is impossible.

Mullah Baradar's rebellion against Pakistan-backed Haqqanis

Sources had earlier in the day informed the network that Mullah Ghani Baradar has rebelled against the inclusion of the members of the Pakistan-based terror outfit- the Haqqanis - in the government. As part of the rebellion, Mullah Ghani Baradar has also not been attending meetings, which obviously have in attendance Sirajuddin Haqqani, the interior Minister of the country and Minister for Refugees Khalil ur-Rahman Haqqani.

There are reports in the international media that there was an argument between Mullah Baradar and the Haqqanis last week. Mullah Baradar reportedly believed that the emphasis should be placed on diplomacy carried out by people like him, while the Haqqanis and their backers said that it was achieved through fighting. This led to an exchange of 'strong words' between the leaders while their supporters engaged in the brawl.

Thereafter, Mullah Baradar disappeared from the sight of the public, and while some media houses claimed that he was in Kandahar, others even reported that he had been killed, injured, or defeated by the Taliban.

Taliban announces govt

The split in the Taliban has been reported weeks after the announcement of the government of the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan. Mullah Baradar, the co-founder of the insurgent group, and the negotiator from the side of the Taliban in Doha, was first seen as the most probable Prime Ministerial/Presidential face after the fall of Kabul on August 15, but when the government was formed, it was not him but Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund who was declared the Prime Minister. Mullah Baradar was instead chosen as one of his deputies alongside Mawlavi Hanafi. Also included in the cabinet were Sirajuddin Haqqani and Khalil ur-Rahman Haqqani of the Pakistan-backed terror outfit, the Haqqani network.

Reportedly, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar was right from the beginning upset with this power structure of the Taliban government where Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund and Haqqanis, namely Sirajuddin Haqqani and Khalil ur-Rahman Haqqani-have a major role to play in the cabinet.