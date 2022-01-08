Mullah Baradar Seeks International Community's Help For Afghans Amid Harsh Winter

As Afghanistan continues to face the humanitarian situation due to the cold weather in the country, the Taliban's First Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar urged the international community on Friday, January 7, to assist Afghans amid the cold weather conditions. As per the reports of local news outlet Tolo News, Baradar described the Afghan situation as serious. He also said that there are sanctions against the Taliban and that for the previous 20 years, Afghanistan has received no infrastructure to enable job prospects for civilians. He continued by saying that Afghans require immediate humanitarian aid from the rest of the world to cope up with their current situation.

Mullah Baradar also said that Afghanistan is fully prepared to deal with the crisis but they need assistance and that all ministries and government offices have been directed to assist the residents, according to the local news outlet. He also stressed that as a result of severe precipitation in Afghanistan, numerous locations have been damaged by avalanches and floods.

Several Afghan provinces face financial loss

An official from the Ministry of Public Works, Hafiz Mohammad Yaqob stated that people in several provinces faced financial losses as a result of excessive rain and that the bridges have been damaged. However, they were given help right away, according to local media. Abdul Naseer Rishtia, who is a political analyst said that they will soon witness a major human catastrophe in Afghanistan if foreign countries halt support to Afghanistan. Throughout the frigid winter in Afghanistan, humanitarian organisations have regularly warned of a serious disaster. The United Nations said earlier this month that it had raised USD 1.5 billion to help with the Afghan issue.

In the meanwhile, Wang Yu, who is the Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, met with Mullah Baradar last week and reaffirmed his commitment to continue assisting the country and assist in its economic recovery. He stated that China has a friendly policy towards all Afghans and supports their efforts for stability and reconstruction, according to Global Times.

Taliban continues to seek recognition

The Taliban continues to seek recognition from the international community. Ever since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan back in August 2021, the situation in the country has deteriorated. Many countries have asked the Taliban to establish a constructive government to treat women with respect if they want recognition.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP