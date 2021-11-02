'Multiple Mediation Efforts' Underway To Resolve Sudan Crisis, Says UN Envoy

Amid the ongoing political turmoil, UN Special Representative for Sudan, Volker Perthes, on Monday, 1 November, said that the national and international efforts working to solve the crisis are expected to bear fruit in the coming days. While talking to reporters in New York via video, Perthes informed that “multiple mediation efforts are underway” in Sudan. He said that the situation on the ground is “stable but very tense” in the wake of the military takeover, however, he added that ousted Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdok remains “well” under house arrest in his residence.

“There are multiple mediation efforts under way in Khartoum by a host of actors. We are supporting a couple of these efforts, proposing initiatives and ideas and coordinating with some of these mediators,” Perthes said.

He added, “It is bigger packages that are being put up for negotiation and they hope that within the next couple of days ... the contours of a package would become visible. There's a general sense that a way out should be found.”

Further, Perthes said that he could not speak about the demands, conditions or positions of PM Hamdok and General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, with the mediators shuttling between the pair. However, the UN envoy went on to add that the negotiations could only be held between “people who are at liberty,” in reference to the detained officials. “In essence, we’re engaging with all Sudanese across a very broad political spectrum,” said Perthes.

Moreover, Perthes, who is also the head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), said that the agency is also engaging with the African Union (AU) and other regional and international bodies. He said that he is in contact with countries such as the UAE, as well as South Sudan and other African states, and nations from outside the region, including members of the UNSC. Perthes expressed hope that the “contours of a package” will emerge in the coming days.

Sudan crisis

The Sudanese military had detained deposed PM Abdalla Hamdok and several other members of the government last week. Commander-in-chief of Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, had then announced to the nation the introduction of a state of emergency and the dissolution of the country’s government. Since then, over 10 protesters have been killed and several others have been wounded in the demonstrations against the military coup. International pressure has mounted on the military in Sudan. Members of the UNSC have already denounced the coup, warning that it threatens to destabilise one of Africa’s most unstable regions.

Meanwhile, al-Burhan has reportedly announced that a new Prime Minister and the Sovereign Council will appear in the African nation within a couple of days, "within a week at the latest". Speaking to Sputnik, al-Burhan informed that Sudan’s new PM will be a technocrat, however, he added that no candidates have been chosen for the post yet. He went on to add that as there are no political forces currently, the Sudanese armed forces have a “patriotic duty” to lead the people of the nation and help them in the transition period until elections are held.

(Image: AP)



