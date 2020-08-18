Afghanistan: Multiple Rockets Hit Kabul Including Near The Main Diplomatic District

Multiple rockets hit Afghanistan's capital city Kabul, including near the diplomatic district, which houses several foreign embassies on August 18, as per reports. The blasts shook Afghanistan's capital a day before independence day. According to reports, the diplomatic district was immediately placed under lockdown, and staff and workers at the embassies took cover in safe rooms. The casualties are not yet clear and no group has taken responsibility for the basts so far. As per the Ministry of Interior spokesperson, the rockets were fired from two vehicles.

Read: Five LeT Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Afghanistan's Dangam District

Peace talks

This comes as the two key stakeholders in the country, the Afghan government and Taliban are due to begin talks this week if media reports are to believed. The Afghanistan grand assembly, Loya Jirga, passed a resolution last week, where they agreed to release nearly 400 Taliban prisoners as a goodwill gesture in order to start the peace talks. Taliban at first welcomed the decision, calling it a positive step, but then on August 16, the group issued a statement saying it doesn't consider the Afghan government as a legitimate system.

Read: Afghanistan's Ghani Says Releasing Taliban Prisoners Might Pose Threat But 'necessary'

According to media reports, August 20 has been suggested as the possible start date of the peace talks between the two key stakeholders in Afghanistan. The peace talks are aimed at ending the 19-year-long war in the country, which according to the United Nations has claimed the lives of more than 34,000 civilians to date. The United States under President Donald Trump has already started withdrawing troops, which was one of the main poll promises of the Republican leader in 2016.

Read: Afghanistan Government Releases 80 Out Of 400 Remaining Taliban Prisoners

Read: Taliban Refuses To Accept Afghan Govt As Legitimate System Ahead Of Peace Talks

(Image Credit: AP)