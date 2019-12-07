Journalist's Murder Shatters The Postcard Image Of Malta

Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat, who was once celebrated for creating one of the European Union’s fastest-growing economies, has now become the target of a nationwide agitation over corruption after the brutal murder of a journalist.

When a police investigation into the car explosion that took the life of an investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia escalated last month, thousands of protestors took to the streets of the capital city of Valletta chanting her name.

According to reports, as scandal reached close to Maltese PM, Muscat resigned. The PM denied any wrongdoing and said that he will resign the upcoming month but the protestors are demanding that he steps down immediately because they don't trust him.

Chief of Staff of Malta resigns

Daphne Caruana Galizia had reported about corruption and cronyism in Malta. Her suspicious death in 2017 jolted the island nation with masses pouring into streets demanding justice for her. Until her death, the small European nation was known for its serene beauty. The postcard image has been shattered as protestors hold candle march and lay flowers next to her portrait.

Such political and social turmoil has not been seen in Malta in the 55 years since its independence from Britain. PM Muscat announced that the Chief of Staff of Malta, Keith Schembri resigned on November 26. Schembri was under immense pressure due to his alleged financial ties with businessman Yorgen Fenech, who was detained last week for questioning into Galizia's horrifying death.

Report

In January last year, a European Parliamentary commission, in its report, had called for the removal of two top Maltese officials and demanded that they are brought to justice in the alleged money laundering case. The report, without naming the officials, said that their continued presence in the government will send a message of impunity in the country.

The two unnamed officials in the report are believed to be Schembri and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi. Galizia's family protested over the panel set up by the Prime Minister for an independent inquiry. The family believed that the board -- which had a retired judge, a lawyer, a constitutional expert, and a former forensics expert -- was unfit to maintain independence and impartiality.

