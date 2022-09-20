Musk Says Starlink Will Request Exemption From Iran's Sanctions As Protests Grip Nation

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that the company will seek an exemption from sanctions in Iran to offer the firm's Starlink's broadband service in the country. Musk made the announcement on Twitter in response to a question from an internet user. The user made the statement after Musk announced that Starlink is now available on every continent, including Antarctica.

A Twitter user asked, "I'm sure you won't answer it Mr Musk, but is it technically possible to provide Starlink to Iranian people? It could be a game changer for the future." In response, Elon Musk tweeted, "Starlink will ask for an exemption to Iranian sanctions in this regard."

Starlink offers high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe through the constellation of satellites operating in a low orbit around the Earth. The statement of Musk comes amid the protests in Iran over the death of a woman in police custody. Notably, internet observatory Netblocks reported a "3.5-hour regional internet blackout" in the region along with partial disruptions in Tehran and other Iranian cities since Friday.

Earlier, Elon Musk had announced that Starlink is now available on every continent, including Antarctica. He said that the user will receive Starlink Kit with everything that is required for using the internet including Starlink, WiFi router, cables, and base. In a previous tweet posted by Musk on September 17, Musk had assured that Starlink is meant for “peaceful use".

Starlink is now active on all continents, including Antarctica https://t.co/Q1VvqV5G0i — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2022

ℹ️ Update: Four protesters are reported killed in #Iran's Kurdish region as authorities open fire and impose a ~3.5 hour regional internet blackout. The incident follows partial disruptions in Tehran and other cities from Friday #Mahsa_Amini



📰 Report: https://t.co/8cCHIJAADQ pic.twitter.com/e5EUZIw0Bq — NetBlocks (@netblocks) September 19, 2022

US sanctions against Iran

It is to mention here that the US has imposed sanctions against Iran after former US President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). In the latest round of sanctions against Iran, the US designated an air transportation service provider for its involvement in the shipment of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia for war in Ukraine. On September 8, the US Department of Treasury announced imposing sanctions against three companies and one individual involved in the research, development, production, and procurement of Iranian UAVs and UAV components.

Image: AP