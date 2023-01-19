Musk Wary That Biden Admin Could Turn Federal Agencies Against Twitter If Trump Returns

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is eager to witness the events that could soon transpire in the US government amid former president Donald Trump’s speculated return to Twitter and Facebook. Responding to a Twitter user who said that Trump is preparing to go back to the platforms two years after he was suspended, Musk said that it would be “interesting” to witness how the Biden administration will react.

He further added that it is likely that the US government could “weaponize” federal bodies against Twitter. “Will be interesting to see how the Biden administration reacts to this. They may try to weaponize Federal agencies against Twitter,” the billionaire tweeted.

Will be interesting to see how the Biden administration reacts to this.



They may try to weaponize Federal agencies against Twitter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2023

Trump's campaigners write to Meta

Musk’s tweet comes after NBC News reported that Trump’s campaign wrote a letter to Facebook’s parent company Meta to reinstate the ex-president’s account ahead of the 2024 presidential elections. According to a letter accessed by the outlet, Trump’s campaign wrote: “We believe that the ban on President Trump’s account on Facebook has dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse.”

The campaigners also requested Meta for a “meeting to discuss President Trump’s prompt reinstatement to the platform.” Trump, who was permanently banned from Twitter following the US Capitol riots, got his account reinstated in November shortly after Musk took over the platform and asked users to vote on the decision. However, the account continues to remain inactive.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH. I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH,” Trump had said prior to Musk’s acquisition. However, Republicans believe that he is now preparing to return to the platform, but are unsure about the exact timeline.

“Trump is probably coming back to Twitter. It’s just a question of how and when. He’s been talking about it for weeks, but Trump speaks for Trump, so it’s anyone’s guess what he’ll do or say or when,” said one Republican who spoke on the condition of anonymity.