Muslim World League Secretary General Hails India's Democracy, Constitution

Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary-General Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, on Wednesday, July 12 said that he applauds the democracy in India, the Constitution of India, Indian philosophy and the rich tradition and culture that is an example of harmony worldwide. Al-Issa emphasized that the peaceful coexistence of all the religions and communities in India is unique. He made the remark during the five-day visit to India that commenced on July 10. The organization MWL is based out of Saudi Arabia and represents Muslims worldwide.

'“I salute Indian democracy': Al-Issa

Speaking at the Dialogue for Harmony among Religions, Al-Issa said, “I salute Indian democracy from the bottom of my heart. I salute the Constitution of India. I salute the Indian philosophy and tradition that taught harmony to the world." The event was organised by Global Foundation for Civilisational Harmony (India). The Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary-General noted that he has been extremely delighted to meet the President of India Droupadi Murmu, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as the intellectual and spiritual leaders in the democratic vibrant country of India. “Whenever there is a lack of dialogue between two, misunderstandings and problems arise. It is hence important that a bridge for dialogue should be built. In order to prevent the civilizational clash, we need to protect and guide the next generation from childhood,” said Al-Issa.

MWL Secretary-General also pushed for the community to stand against the differences and conflicts in order to curb the fundamentalism globally, and ensure that it does not re-emerge. He slammed the nations that promoted the ideology of terrorism and extremism, saying that “misconceptions, hate theories and wrong perceptions have expedited the road from radicalization to terrorism. To entrench power, many leaders have used hate narratives to ensure their own control and relevance.” “There are few organizations that are promoting wrong thoughts. When I saw the religious leaders here (India) and met them, they showed me a different picture talking about dialogue and peaceful coexistence,” Al-Issa stressed. He added, “Religious leaders today are not working to promote understanding. Unlike certain organizations, Indian institutions and leaders I met talked about peace, tolerance and understanding rather than asserting their dominance." Al-Issa who is on a visit to India is also expected to meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Irani.