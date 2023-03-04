Mutilated Cat Carcasses In Japan’s City Spark Fears As Security Beefed Up In Schools

In a shocking incident, mutilated cat carcasses have been discovered in Saitama City, a city located in greater Tokyo, Japan, over the past 10 days or so. This has alarmed locals and caused officials to step up security protocols at schools to safeguard young pupils from the probable cat murderer.

CNN said that the first carcass of a brown-speckled cat was discovered in the city beside the Arakawa River, where a lady discovered the head and paws had been cut, and the remainder of the body had been discovered on a nearby road. Further, VICE world news reported that the police also discovered a cat's jaw in mid-February hanging from the playground bars and strung with a piece of twine on the premises of an elementary school.

Towards the end of the month, two additional mangled cat carcasses were discovered by a number of locals in Saitama City, one on a field and the other on a narrow road. Despite the lack of any evidence suggesting that these heinous crimes may also have involved human victims, the city has remained on edge due to its history of such atrocities.

'That was a dark time in Japanese history,' said Japanese official

The Japanese city recently imprisoned a murderer who tortured cats and posted recordings of his deeds online. Similar incidents of child murder occurred in Kobe, Japan, in the late 1990s after a 14-year-old boy with a history of animal cruelty killed two children aged 10 and 11 and wounded three more.

An official who has supervised patrolling operations on behalf of the Saitama educational board noted in relation to the case and told VICE world news “that was a dark time in Japanese history” and that this has especially caused worries among parents. He also mentioned how youngsters have been instructed to inform their instructors of anything unusual.

'Scared and uncomfortable,' says local upon hearing about the cat murders

According to CNN, an 80-year-old lady who spoke to NHK said that after learning about the cat kills, she felt "scared and uncomfortable" and that her worries extended beyond animal welfare.

Teachers have been urged to accompany students home and stroll in big groups because similar corpses have also been discovered close to schools, according to Japan's official broadcaster NHK. The city's police have increased patrols in the interim and are looking into the two cat homicides as possible breaches of Japan's animal protection legislation.

Animal cruelty in Japan is illegal and is punished by a maximum five-year jail sentence or a fine of 5,000,000 yen ($36,600). The number of persons imprisoned by the nation's police for alleged animal mistreatment increased to at least 170 in 2021, the highest number since statistics began to be kept in 2010.

Kim J. McCoy, a lawyer and the founder of the Hong Kong Animal Law and Protection Organization, told CNN that certain instances of animal cruelty have "developed into more serious offences against humans." He further said, “There is empirical evidence to support the direct correlation between those who commit animal abuse and those that commit other more violent crimes on people.”