'My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding' Stars Billy And Joe Smith Found Dead In Woods

Billy and Joe Smith, the twin brothers who starred in My Big Fat Gipsy Wedding were found dead on Saturday morning in a quiet county lane in Sevenoaks, Kent. Both of them who allegedly committed suicide appeared in the show’s third instalment. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed by the police.

Family found a suicide note

Their cousin, Phoebe Charleen Smith broke her silence on the matter and revealed that the family had concerns about both Billy and Joe in weeks leading up to their death. She said that Joey had recently been diagnosed with cancer and his brother Billy allegedly struggled to cope with the news. He also told Joey that he’ll never be able to live without him. She further said that Joey had told the family that he got the all-clear after his chemotherapy two months ago now it wasn’t clear if it was the truth.

Read: Afghanistan: Suicide Bombing Kills 6 Soldiers In Balkh Province

Read: Kerala Farmer Commits Suicide For Not Being Able To Pay Bank Loans

She revealed that both of them went missing and Joey’s phone was turned off. The family found a note, which said that they wanted it like this, and people would find them in the woods where they played with the family years ago. Reportedly, their uncle ran to the woodland area only to find their dead bodies. Billy’s partner Kristina Delaney paid an emotional tribute to the brothers in a Facebook post, where she described him as perfect, pure and lovely.

Big Fat Gypsy Weddings is a British documentary series which is broadcasted on Channel 4. The series explored the lives and traditions of several Irish Traveller families as they prepared to unite one of their members in marriage. The series also featured Romanichal (British Gypsies) in several episodes and has often been criticised by some Romani for not accurately representing England’s Romani and Travelling community. Paddy Doherty, one of the stars of the show also paid tribute to the twins saying the deaths of the two good looking boys were a terrible tragedy.

Read: Ekta Kapoor & Teejay Sidhu On Kushal Punjabi's Suicide: 'Never Saw This Coming, We Failed'

Read: Kushal Punjabi Committed Suicide, Confirms Police After Post-mortem Report