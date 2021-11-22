Myanmar: 15 People Drown While Crossing Flooded Causeway To Reach Buddhist Temple

At least 15 devotees drowned after a tidal wave flooded a causeway leading to a Buddhist temple in Myanmar on Sunday. Tragedy struck the worshippers as they tried to reach the Kyeik Hne pagoda on foot, which is on an island, about three kilometres off the coast of southern Mon state, in the town of Thanbyuzayat, Sputnik reported. Among the deceased were a monk, 12 women, two men and a nine-year-old girl. The bodies were recovered and taken to Thanbyuzayat Township Hospital, a witness told Eleven News.

The pilgrims trying to cross over through the rocky bed hustled to climb on a nearby boat to escape the tidal wave. This led the boat to collide with another alongside, causing it to sink and devotees being swept away in the wave, ANI reported, quoting Eleven Media news portal. "When the boat came from the pagoda, the people on this side of the causeway were jostling to board the boat, leading to the boat upturned in water and people being swept away," the witness told Eleven. "Five women and three men were rescued alive," he added. The rescue services also retrieved the dead bodies of 15 victims of the tragic incident. Local bodies, the Red Cross, volunteers, fire brigades and the military have engaged in the ongoing rescue operation in the Mon State since Sunday, ANI reported.

“Currently, 15 bodies have been found and taken to Thanbyuzayat Township Hospital. Search and rescue operations are underway as some people are still missing in the water. The number of missing is not yet known, ” an official from Mon Myat Saetana RESCUE told Eleven News.

The Kyaik Nae Yele Pagoda Festival is an annual temple festival held from the 1st to the 3rd day of the full moon of Tan Saung Mon. At low tide, a road called Nat Road leading to the Kyaik Nae Ye Lay Pagoda emerges out of the water, which is about two miles from the sea.

