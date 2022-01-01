Myanmar 2021: From Aung San Suu Kyi's Arrest To Rise Of Military Junta-key Highlights

The military coup in Myanmar resulted in a dramatic power shift in 2021, signalling the end of the country's brief period of democracy, and it now appears that the situation is unlikely to alter anytime soon. Myanmar is in distress, and the situation in the south Asian country is dreadful, with the military assuming control of all affairs and imprisoning the democratically elected government.

Since the military took control on February 1, there have been widespread protests throughout Myanmar. Aung San Suu Kyi, the elected leader, and several members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party have been jailed. Since then, hundreds of people, including children, have been slaughtered. Following a general election won by Ms Suu Kyi's NLD party by a landslide, the military seized control and established a year-long state of emergency.

The military forces had backed the opposition, who had demanded a rerun of the election due to massive fraud. According to the election commission, there was no evidence to back up these assertions. Moreover, Ms Suu Kyi is accused of violating the country's official secret laws, illegally having walkie-talkies, and releasing material that may cause fear or alarm.

Countries across the globe have criticised the military takeover

Several countries across the globe have criticised the military takeover and ensuing repression. Whereas, various sanctions against military officers have also been imposed by the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. On the other hand, China vetoed a UN Security Council resolution condemning the coup, but it has supported calls for Ms Suu Kyi's release and a return to democratic principles. Previously, the country was hostile to international action in Myanmar. Further, South East Asian countries have made diplomatic efforts to resolve the problem.

Harsh V Pant, Professor of International Relations at King's College, London, told ANI that India cannot take a black-and-white approach to Myanmar. According to him, India must engage with whoever governs Myanmar for the simple reason that India has so many interests that are dependent on the assistance provided by the governing authority. As a democracy and a close neighbour, India is keenly interested in Myanmar's democratic transition. However, Pant stated that this is not India's main goal.

Speaking about Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla's recent two-day visit to Myanmar, he stated that India is eager to reach out to the military leadership and would like communication channels to remain open with them. During his visit, he spoke with members of political parties, emphasising India's desire to see Myanmar return to democracy as soon as possible. Shringla also emphasised the importance of putting an end to violence and maintaining peace and stability in border areas.

