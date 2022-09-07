Myanmar Accuses US Of 'undermining' Naypyidaw-Moscow Ties To 'disrupt' World Order

Myanmar's military chief and the country's Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing accused the United States of undermining Naypyidaw-Moscow ties in an attempt to "disrupt" the world order. Speaking on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok city on Wednesday, he stressed that both Russia and Myanmar desire to uphold peace and stability in a multipolar world. Hlaing further stated that the US intends to create a unipolar world and that is why it condemns cooperation between Myanmar and Russia.

"The reason for the condemnation by the United States regarding cooperation between our countries lies in the desire to unbalance global stability. ASEAN also plays a big role in this. And the United States is dissatisfied because it wants to create a unipolar world. Such interference by the US is always carried out under the pretext of democracy, human rights and creating dependence on the Dollar," Myanmar's leader told Sputnik. Later on Wednesday, Hlaing also held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and hailed him for promoting global stability.

Myanmar purchases oil products from Russia

"I am very proud of you (Putin). When you began to rule the country, Russia took... the first place in the world. You control and organize stability around the world," Hlaing told Putin during their meeting. Myanmar's leader further stated that the country has also started purchasing Russian oil products and also showed his willingness to pay for supplies in rubles. According to Hlaing, Myanmar is expected to get the first supply of diesel fuel in the coming days. "Supplies of oil products from Russia to Myanmar are already being successfully carried out. In a few days we will receive the first supply of diesel fuel from Russia," the military leader added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Putin also addressed the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and slammed Western nations for imposing sanctions on Moscow amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. He claimed that the west's "aggressive" attempt to impose its supremacy on the globe has harmed the world economy. Putin also blamed the Western countries for undermining the major pillars of the global economic system that have been forged over the years. Notably, the theme of this year's Eastern Economic Forum is "On the way to a multipolar world."

Image: AP