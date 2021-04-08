Myanmar Ambassador: I Am 'locked Out' Of London Embassy, Unable To Enter The Building

In the latest development, Myanmar's ambassador to the United Kingdom said that he has been 'locked out' of the London embassy in what he described as another 'coup'. Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn told a leading American media house that all his attempts to get access to the embassy on Wednesday failed, as he was not allowed to enter the embassy.



'Phone calls to embassy unanswered, emails bounced back'



Minn alleged that several of his staff were still inside the building. Phone calls to the embassy remained unanswered and emails bounced back, he added. Minn had issued a statement in March seeking the release of NDL leader Suu Kyi from detention in Myanmar and had pledged to keep the embassy open, following a call with the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.



Officers from the London Metropolitan Police were also on the ground recently, as they warned the people to disperse owing to the restrictions in place for Covid. According to ANI, most people who had gathered dispersed, but at least four police vans filled with officers were parked near the Myanmar embassy. "We are aware of a protest outside the Myanmar embassy in Mayfair, London. Public order officers are in attendance and there have been no arrests till now," the police were quoted as saying by the US media.



'We're seeking information following an incident at Myanmar's embassy in London'



In a statement to the US media house, UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was "seeking further information following an incident at Myanmar's embassy in London." Moreover, the military leaders in Myanmar also tried to remove another diplomat in March, after the UN Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun called on the international community members to use "any means necessary" to help restore civilian leadership in Myanmar. He refused to step down, however, a decision that has been supported by the United Nations.



Meanwhile, it has been over two months since the military seized power in Myanmar and detained the NDL leaders with Suu Kyi, over allegations by the opposition that Kyi allegedly used gadgets exported from other countries. The opposition unhappy over the victory of the NDL party had also alleged that the elections were rigged. Pro-democracy demonstrators staged demonstrations against the forced seizure of power by the military and demanded the restoration of their leader. However, the police and the military in Myanmar were brutal on the demonstrators and what started with demonstrations has now turned into bloodshed, with reports of killings almost every day in the country. Many Myanmarese civilians died in the attacks by the junta while many others fled the country, seeking shelter in neighbouring nations including India.

