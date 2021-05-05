Myanmar Announces Ban On Satellite TV As 'national Security Threat'

Myanmar, on May 4, announced a ban on satellite television receivers, asserting foreign broadcasts threatened national security and entice people to commit treason. Calling external broadcasts “no longer legal”, the Min Aung Hlaing-led military junta warned that anybody caught violating the rule would directly be imprisoned. While mobile internet access has largely been suspended since February’s coup d’état, the latest move pushes the country a block away from democracy.

"Satellite television is no longer legal. Whoever violates the television and video law, especially people using satellite dishes, shall be punished with one-year imprisonment and a fine of 500,000 kyat ($320)," MRTV state television said. "Illegal media outlets are broadcasting news that undermines national security, the rule of law and public order, and encouraging those who commit treason," it added.

Humanitarian crisis

The country has been seeing one of the bloodiest encounters in its history. According to a Rights group AAPP, 769 have been killed by the military in Myanmar since the conflict began on February 1. Meanwhile, 4737 have been arrested, 3677 currently detained/sentenced while another 1438 are evading arrest warrants. On Tuesday, dozens of Pro-democracy supporters took to the streets in the country's second-biggest city of Mandalay. One of the demonstrations was staged by educators who called for a boycott of schools and universities when they reopen in June, Myanmar Now reported.

On Sunday, the Tatmadaw opened fire on some of the biggest protests against military rule in days, killing seven people, local media reported. All the demonstrations were in line with the protests that Myanmarese communities staged across the globe. Called "the global Myanmar spring revolution," the protests saw hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets with the aim to "shake the world with the voice of Myanmar people's unity."

Last month, military leader Min Aung Hlaing has advanced some restraints on the security forces. However, on Sunday, civilians, some with crude weapons, clashed with the forces resulting in seven fatalities. With violence seeing an unprecedented surge every day, global organisations including the UN and ASEAN have stepped in to iron out a plan to end the Myanmar Crisis.

Image: API