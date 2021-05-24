Myanmar: Anti-Coup Defence Bloc Kills Over 13 Members Of Security Forces

Over 13 members of the security forces were killed in a clash with the People's Defence Force, who are opposed to Myanmar's military junta. The clash took place in Muse which is one of the main crossings to China, Asia Nikkei reported citing Myanmar media. The People's Defence Force is an alliance of four ethnic armed groups which are also against the coup. Two military trucks carrying reinforcements were attacked while traveling on the Falam-Kalay road, the group said.

"We were defending against reinforcements coming to Hakha. It started at around 8 am. At least six from the military were killed. Their truck was thrown off a cliff," a Chinland Defense Force (CDF) spokesperson told a local news network.

Early this month, Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG), set up by opponents of army rule, formed a "People's Defense Force" to protect its supporters from military attacks and violence instigated by the military government. On Friday morning, six soldiers, including a captain, were killed in an ambush in Chin State's Falam Township.

Meanwhile, Myanmar’s military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on Sunday expressed his intention to make a shift to civilian rule in the country. In his first-ever interview since the February coup d'etat, the Tatmadaw chief told Hong Kong Pheonix Television that the military’s purpose is to “establish a federal state based on multiparty democracy.” Therefore, he added that a shift from the current military to a more civilian rule could take place within 12 or 18 months if circumstances allow.

After over three months after Myanmar’s military overthrew the civilian elected government, the junta-appointed election commission will dissolve Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy Party (NLD) because it was fraud in November 2020 election, reported Myanmar Now on May 21 citing a commissioner.

Myanmar Military Coup

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The military coup led to mass protests and was met by deadly violence, resulting in the killing of more than 800 people. Meanwhile, about 5,200 protesters have also been detained.

