Myanmar Army Conducts Airstrikes On Villages, Thousands Flee To Thailand: Report

Myanmar’s military on Saturday attacked the southeastern Karen state with airstrikes, according to Karen National Union, an armed ethnic group that controls the region. ANI reported citing Sky News that around 3,000 people from Myanmar's southeastern Karen state have left the country and crossed the border into Thailand to escape the violence. KNU, which claims to represent the Karen people of Myanmar, alleged that the Burmese military dropped bombs on villages, killing three people and injuring several others. Last week, the KNU chairman had written an open letter to Myanmar Army chief Min Aungh Hlaing, where he condemned the February 1 coup and the subsequent events that followed, including violence against peaceful protesters.

The KNU had signed a ceasefire agreement with the Burmese government in 2015, but tensions appear to have surged since the illegal overthrow of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. According to reports, Myanmar’s junta leader Min Aung Hlaing had invited the KNU leader for a meeting. But KNU’s chairman General Saw Mutu Sae Poe has refused to meet with Hlaing until he withdraws all the laws passed after February 1 and publicly declares its commitment to democracy and federalism.

The coup

Myanmar’s military conducted a coup on February 1, overthrowing the government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The military arrested State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, and several other members of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party hours before the newly-elected parliamentarians were scheduled to take the oath of office.

The military accused the government of engaging in illegal activities, including election fraud and corruption. However, experts suggest that the military orchestrated the coup because it feared that Suu Kyi’s government would reduce the number of seats reserved for the Army in the national parliament after winning the 2020 election with a landslide. Suu Kyi had earlier promised to slowly end the reservation for the military, which takes 25% of the total seats in the parliament.

Military action against protesters

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest against the military, demanding the restoration of democracy in Myanmar. After security forces failed to bring the widespread protests under control, the junta ordered the use of force against peaceful demonstrators, killing more than a hundred people since February and arresting over a thousand others. The military has also detained several human rights activists, pro-democracy advocates, journalists, and politicians since the coup occurred earlier last month.

