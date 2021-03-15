Myanmar: At Least 38 More Protesters Killed As Security Forces Intensify Crackdown

At least 38 more protesters across Myanmar have been killed in the latest crackdown by the security forces on Sunday, according to an advocacy group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP). As per the data available on AAPP, at least 126 people have been killed so far due to violent and arbitrary crackdowns. Violence has erupted across the country since February 1 after the military declared an emergency and detained democratically elected leaders.

Crackdown on protesters in Myanmar

In Hlaing Tharyar, 22 people were killed and more than 20 people were injured by the security forces. In a similar crackdown that occurred in Bago, two people including one woman were killed and 19 people were injured by the junta forces. The women had died on the spot after she was shot on her head. In Mandalay, a woman was shot dead with a bullet in her cheek. Moreover, at least six people were injured by rubber bullets. In Hpakant, a civilian was shot dead in his chest while five others are reportedly severely injured.

According to the press release by AAPP, as of March 14, a total of 2156 people have been arrested, charged or sentenced in relation to the attempted military coup on February 1. The group said that the inhumanity of the terrorist SAC group deteriorates day after day with shootings of peaceful protestors including unarmed students. The group said that the security forces tried to crush protests in Hlaing Tharyar, Shwe Pyi Thar, South Okkalapa, North Okkalapa, North Dagon, South Dagon, Thingangyun, Tamwe, Kyi Myin Tine Townships, Yangon region, Bago City, Mandalay City, Loikaw in Kayah State, Hpakant in Kachin State.

What led to coup?

On February 1, the Burmese military began detaining the democratically elected members of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party. State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other members of the Parliament were detained by the military, who later declared an emergency for a year. After the coup, Myanmar Army's Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing took charge of the country. The coup occurred a day before Myanmar's newly elected members of Parliament were supposed to be sworn-in.

(Image credit: AP)