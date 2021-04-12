Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi Faces Fresh Criminal Charge As Pro-democracy Protests Continue

Aung San Suu Kyi has been slapped with another criminal charge amid pro-democracy protests against the military coup. As per the recent reports, at least 82 people were killed in one day in a crackdown by Myanmar security forces on protesters, reports Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), which is an independent local media and an organization that keeps track of casualties since the February coup. The same reports said that at least 701 protesters and bystanders have been killed by Myanmar security forces since the army’s takeover on February 1.

The security forces have been accused of using heavy weapons in their attacks, including rocket-propelled grenades and mortars. Most protests in the cities and towns in Myanmar are carried out by non-violent demonstrators who consider themselves as a part of a civil disobedience movement. Nearly 82 people were killed in Bago and additional 656 arrest warrants were issued for demonstrators who are against the coup. The attack on Bago was also the third in the past week involving the massive use of force to try to crush the persistent opposition to the ruling junta.

Charged with breaking secrets law

Earlier, Suu Kyi and her Australian economic adviser were charged with breaking Myanmar’s colonial-era official secrets law. The leader’s lawyer revealed the accusation after the UN security council was warned that Myanmar was at risk of civil war if the military rulers continued to violently repress the protest movement. According to the reports by The Guardian, Suu Kyi’s chief lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw said that Suu Kyi and three of her deposed cabinet ministers and a detained Australian economist, Sean Turnell, were charged in a Yangon court under the official secrets law.

After the February 1 coup, tens of thousands of people have been protesting against the military, demanding the restoration of democracy in Myanmar. Security forces have failed to bring the widespread demonstrations under control and the junta has ordered the use of force against peaceful protesters. The killings of civilians have drawn international condemnation, with multiple diplomatic missions to Myanmar releasing statements and calling out the army in Burma to follow international standards of military professionalism.

(Image Credits: AP)