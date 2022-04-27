Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced To 5-year Imprisonment In Corruption Case

Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi was found guilty on corruption charges and sentenced to five years in prison by a court in the military-ruled country on April 27, in the first of several corruption cases brought against her. A Myanmar court sentenced leader Aung San Suu Kyi to five years in prison after finding her guilty of the first of 11 corruption allegations levelled against her, The Associated Press reported, citing sources familiar with the proceedings.

According to several media reports, Suu Kyi was accused of taking a bribe of $600,000 (Rs 4,59,78,660) and 11 kilos (24.5 pounds) of gold from a former Yangon city chief minister. It is worth noting that Suu Kyi's former confidant, Phyo Min Thein, testified in October 2021 that he gave her the money. Suu Kyi, who was deposed in a military coup last year, has, however, denied the charges levelled against her. Following her conviction on Wednesday, the Myanmar court sentenced her to a total of 11 years in prison.

Charges against Suu Kyi

Myanmar's military commanders have charged Suu Kyi with a slew of accusations, ranging from alleged state secrets and electoral law violations to outright corruption. The charges against her might result in a prison term of more than 150 years. Suu Kyi had been sentenced to six years in prison prior to Wednesday's ruling after being found guilty of violating the country's COVID pandemic rules as well as illegally importing walkie-talkies.

The trials are expected to span several years. So far, legal proceedings have been held behind closed doors, drawing widespread condemnation. Moreover, her legal team is subject to a gag order, which prevents them from speaking with the media. Her supporters and independent legal experts have condemned her prosecution as unjust and intended to force the 76-year-old Suu Kyi out of politics.

Furthermore, since last February's military coup, which saw Suu Kyi ousted from office and her government overturned, Myanmar has been in chaos. Suu Kyi was placed under house arrest after her conviction, but she is presently held in an unidentified location. According to media reports, some 1,700 people have been killed as a result of the violence that erupted as protests escalated against the military after they deposed Myanmar's civilian government.

(With agency inputs, Image: AP)