Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi's 4-year Jail Term Slashed By Half After Junta Chief's Pardon

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's sentence has been slashed from four to two years following a partial pardon by the Myanmar junta chief, the country's state television reported on December 6. Suu Kyi, who was deposed in a coup in February, was found guilty of inciting and breaching coronavirus prohibitions by a Myanmar court, sparking international outcry at what some opponents called a "sham trial."

Myanmar has been in upheaval since the country's military - the Tatmadaw - ousted Suu Kyi's democratically elected government, arresting several leaders including Suu Kyi and President Win Myint. Since then the country has been rocked by violent protests raising international concerns about the end of fragile political reforms after decades of military rule in the country.

Suu Kyi, 76, has been incarcerated since the coup, along with the majority of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party's senior officials. Others are abroad or in hiding, and have not made any recent public comments. Myanmar's state-run station MRTV announced that President Win Myint has also been sentenced to four years in prison. Suu Kyi and Win Myint will serve their sentences in the same area where they are now being held, implying that they would not be transported to prison.

The sentencing of the #Myanmar opposition leader intervenes after innocent civilians were brutally killed by the Junta. @Europarl_EN recently « denounced the Tatmadaw’s widespread violent response to any kind of protest ». https://t.co/ZiM2Ihslbr @EP_DEG pic.twitter.com/FTl7FXn1h7 — European Parliament in ASEAN (@EPinASEAN) December 6, 2021

Media has been barred from the trial in the capital, Naypyitaw, and the junta's public information channels have made no mention of it. Suu Kyi's lawyers are not allowed to communicate with the media or the general public. Suu Kyi is charged in a dozen crimes, including several counts of corruption, as well as violations of a state's secret act, a telecoms legislation, and the COVID-19 regulations, all of which carry potential penalties of over 100 years in jail.

Suu Kyi's supporters claim charges against her a 'sham'

Suu Kyi was sentenced to two years in prison for inciting and two years for violating coronavirus guidelines. Win Myint, a co-defendant, was sentenced to the same two terms. Western governments have demanded Suu Kyi's release and criticised the violence which has erupted since the coup, and claimed the lives of over 1,300 people.

Suu Kyi's supporters claim the charges against her are sham and are intended to put an end to her political career by entangling her in legal proceedings while the military consolidates power, AP reported. The Tatmadaw, however, claims that Suu Kyi is being treated fairly by an impartial court presided over by a judge nominated by her own government.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP)