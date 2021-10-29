Myanmar: Blast In Seven Branches Of Privately Owned KBZ Bank In Mandalay

Seven branches of privately owned KBZ bank were hit by blasts in the centre of Mandalay, Myanmar on Thursday, 28 October. The explosion reportedly happened after Myanmar's private banks started sharing information about the customers with the military government, ANI reported citing Myanmar Now. The military government has asked the banks to disclose the information of their clients to them as they want to find the funding for anti-military activities. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A local resident told Myanmar Now that the KBZ bank branches had been targeted as they have been suspected of disclosing the information about the people who have funded the money to support the protest. Furthermore, they have started freezing the accounts that are being used to donate money to the protesters.

"I think KBZ became a target because it is believed that they have been sharing information about those suspected of donating money to support the revolution, and also freezing accounts used for this purpose," ANI cited Myanmar Now for quoting the anonymous local resident.

Blast in KBZ Bank

As per the media report, several accounts that have been used for transferring money to people who are involved in the 'civil disobedience movement' have been suspended. The Myanmar authorities have not made any statement on the blast on the KBZ Bank. Moreover, no group has taken responsibility for the bombings on the branches of KBZ Bank.

Earlier this month, the Myanmar military announced the release of 1316 prisoners and 4320 detainees who were facing cases for anti-military activities. In addition, the Junta also nullified charges against celebrities who were hiding, reported ANI citing Radio Free Asia. However, the Myanmar military re-arrested nearly 110 prisoners who were freed under the general amnesty. As per the report, the people who were freed were re-arrested at the prison gate and some of them were arrested at their homes after a few hours of release.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Myanmar military overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1. Following the coup, thousands of people have been protesting against the junta forces, demanding the restoration of democracy in the country.

Inputs from ANI

Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage