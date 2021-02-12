Myanmar Committee Vows To Take Action Against Police Officer Who Shot Anti-coup Protester

The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) have announced that they will be taking action against a police officer who fired live ammunition during demonstrations against Myanmar military, demanding the release of civilian government leaders on Tuesday, that left a 19-year-old severely wounded. As per the Myanmar Times report, the committee which was elected by the populace during 2020 general elections, that ultimately triggered a coup in the Southeast Asian nation, has issued a stringent statement denouncing the violent actions taken by the law enforcement officers to crack down on the protesters. The committee reportedly also compared the act to that of a crime.

In the same statement, CRPH stressed that action would be taken against the police officer while adhering to Myanmar’s law. This came after 19-year-old ma Myat Khine was critically injured after surviving a shot in the head by a law enforcement officer who had restored live ammunition during the nationwide demonstrations against the military coup in the country. Despite Khine’s injury, her elder sister has reportedly pledged to keep protesting until the ‘military dictatorship’ is dismissed from Myanmar. Khine turned 20 a day after the shooting and reportedly doctors have said that a bullet penetrated her head, but a decision on an operation will be soon made.

Myanmar Army General Justifies Coup

In the first televised remarks since the junta took over Myanmar, army chief on Monday insisted that a coup to oust the Southeast Asian nation’s civilian leaders was justified by 'voter fraud' but further pleaded to hand back power after elections. On February 1, Myanmar army General Min Aung Hlaing had declared a state of emergency, seizing power. The Army claimed that the civilian leaders had remained unsuccessful to properly investigate the allegations of November general elections being ‘rigged’.

"In order to maintain and protect the democratic system, Tamataw (the armed forces) in line with the 2008 constitution declared a state of emergency," he reportedly said even as nationwide protests intensified demanding the release of civilian leaders.

Myanmar was engulfed in chaos last Monday as its military took over the power announcing a one-year state of emergency with reports stating that State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other government leaders have been detained. In the run-up to the November 2020 election, Army chief Min Aung Hlaing, who has acquired the power of the nation now, had claimed that civilian government was making "unacceptable mistakes".

Image credits: The Associated Press