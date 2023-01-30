Myanmar Coup Anniversary: Military Junta Plans Elections In 2023, Will It Matter?

Myanmar has reached the two-year anniversary of the military coup, which has caused civil war, severely damaged the economy, and isolated the country. Despite the violence, the military junta recently introduced a new election law for political parties to participate in polls planned for late 2023. However, critics believe the election will not meet democratic standards because Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, is currently in jail facing 33 years on politically-motivated charges and the junta has banned any parties or candidates with ties to "terrorist" groups. It is not unreasonable to assume that the military junta introduced the election law as it craves legitimacy.

Pro-democracy activists have suffered heavy losses, including deaths and imprisonment, as well as frequent attacks from artillery and air strikes in the midst of an ongoing insurgency. On February 1, 2021, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing seized power claiming fraudulent activity in the general election that resulted in a huge win for Aung San Suu Kyi's party. The allegations, which were not supported by evidence, sparked the coup that led to violence as the military faced opposition from a growing number of organized rebels and citizens.

Renaud Egreteau, an associate professor at City University of Hong Kong told South China Morning Post that the military junta wants the return of parliamentary politics as it views a parliament as "a respected way of organising political life, even if under military tutelage”. The fear is that the citizens may boycott elections controlled by the military due to the lack of security and trust in the country plagued by violence. Another fear is that armed groups may interfere with the election process or prevent officials from carrying out their duties in their controlled areas. There is also a concern that the regime will engage in widespread vote manipulation. An election that is already damaged from the beginning is also unlikely to be recognized by the region, including ASEAN and even China, as per the South China Morning Post report.

The consequence of the coup

The economy of Myanmar is in a state of decline as the military junta, led by Min Aung Hlaing, struggles to maintain control over the country. The local currency, the kyat, has lost 40 percent of its value, causing the economy to shrink by nearly 20 percent in 2021 due to the coup and the pandemic. The World Bank predicts slow growth in the coming years, far below the average growth rate prior to the coup. The ongoing situation has resulted in mass migration and displacement, with 700,000 people leaving the country and another 1.2 million internally displaced, including 250,000 children, according to data from the UN. The decline of the economy has also reportedly led to an increase in opium production, with a nine-year high of 795 metric tons reported in 2022, nearly double the amount from the previous year. This is attributed to farmers in conflict-prone areas who have turned to opium as a source of income after losing their jobs.

The wider context

Many forget that Myanmar/ Burma was in fact a part of the Empire of India from 1824 to 1937, and Rangoon was not that different from Bombay. Burma, gained independence from the British Empire in 1948, and established a democratic government. However, this was short-lived as a military coup d'etat in 1962 overthrew the government and established a military dictatorship. Over the next several decades, the military junta ruled the country with an iron fist, suppressing political opposition and committing widespread human rights abuses.

In 1988, mass protests known as the 8888 Uprising occurred against the military dictatorship, leading to a new constitution and elections in 1990. The opposition National League for Democracy (NLD) won the elections by a landslide, but the military junta nullified the results and placed NLD leader Aung San Suu Kyi under house arrest. In 2010, the first elections in 20 years were held, though they were widely criticized as rigged. The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party won, and Aung San Suu Kyi was released from house arrest.

In 2015, the NLD won a resounding victory in elections, leading to a transfer of power from the military to a civilian government, with Aung San Suu Kyi serving as the State Counsellor. In 2021, the military staged a coup d'etat, arresting Aung San Suu Kyi and other top NLD leaders, and declaring a state of emergency. This has sparked widespread protests and international condemnation, with the international community calling for a return to democracy and the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other political prisoners. It is unclear what role Aung San Suu Kyi will play in the upcoming elections.