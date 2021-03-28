Myanmar Coup: Global Leaders Condemn Use Of Violence As Tensions Escalate

As the Myanmar military reportedly killed hundreds of people on March 27, several international leaders condemned the violence and use of lethal force against unarmed civilians. According to Myanmar Now, at least 114 civilians were killed across the nation while the junta marked the holiday with a parade in the country’s capital. A count issued by an independent researcher in Yangon also put the total at 107, spread over more than two dozen cities and towns.

Both the numbers are greater than all estimates for the previous high on March 14, which ranged in counts from 74 to 90. It is worth mentioning that the death toll in Myanmar has been steadily increasing as authorities grow more forceful with their suppression of opposition to the February 1 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The coup also reversed years of progress toward democracy after five decades of military rule.

‘Day of terror and dishonour’

The killings of civilians have drawn international condemnation, with multiple diplomatic missions to Myanmar releasing statements that mentioned that killings also included children. In a joint statement, the Chiefs of Defence from Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, the Kingdom of Denmark, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom condemned the Military-sponsored violence and use of lethal force against unarmed civilians. They called out the army in Burma to follow international standards of military professionalism.

European Union's delegation to Myanmar also said that the Myanmar armed forces day will stay engraved as a “day of terror and dishonour”. The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken condemned the violence and said that America is “horrified” by the bloodshed perpetrated by Myanmar’s security forces. While taking to Twitter, the Executive Director of Humans Rights Watch called the military actions “deliberate criminality”. UN Secretary-General also said that he is “deeply shocked” by Saturday’s killing.

This 76th Myanmar armed forces day will stay engraved as a day of terror and dishonour. The killing of unarmed civilians, including children, are indefensible acts. The EU stands by the people of Myanmar and calls for an immediate end of violence and the restoration of democracy. — EUMyanmar (@EUMyanmar) March 27, 2021

We are horrified by the bloodshed perpetrated by Burmese security forces, showing that the junta will sacrifice the lives of the people to serve the few. I send my deepest condolences to the victims’ families. The courageous people of Burma reject the military’s reign of terror. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 27, 2021

In advance of Armed Forces Day on Saturday, the Myanmar junta warned that pro-democracy protesters risked being shot "in the head and back." Then they did precisely that, killing ~100. No one can claim that was an accident. It was deliberate criminality. https://t.co/YxydtvSdjx pic.twitter.com/PVCNvGYmcj — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) March 28, 2021

I am deeply shocked by the killing of dozens of civilians, including children & young people, by security forces in Myanmar today.



The continuing military crackdown is unacceptable and demands a firm, unified & resolute international response. https://t.co/qtnQaH5jvN — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 27, 2021

Meanwhile, on Friday, the state television MRTV had shown an announcement urging young people, who have been at the forefront of the protests and prominent among the casualties, to learn a lesson from those killed during the demonstrations about the danger of being shot in the head or back. The warning was widely taken as a threat because a great number of fatalities among protesters have come from being shot in the head, suggesting that they have been targeted for death. The announcement also suggested that some young people were taking part in the demonstrations as if it was a game, and further urged their parents and friends to talk them out of participating.

(Image: AP)