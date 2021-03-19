Myanmar Coup: Indonesian President Calls For ASEAN Meet To Discuss Escalating Crisis

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, on March 19, called for a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders to discuss the crisis in Myanmar. In a speech broadcast from the presidential palace in west Java, Widodo asserted that he would soon hold talks with the current chair of the group-Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah to deliberate on the possibility of holding a high-level meeting on the crisis.

Addressing press reporters, he also urged for an immediate “dialogue and reconciliation” between the warring parties to restore democracy, peace, and stability and end violence in the country. "Indonesia urges that the use of violence in Myanmar be stopped immediately so that there are no more victims. The safety and welfare of the people must be the top priority,” he said. The Indonesian leader also expressed condolences to those who were killed or who lost their family or friends in the ongoing violence.

"On behalf of myself and all Indonesian people, I would like to express my deepest condolences and sympathy to the victims and families of victims as a result of the use of violence in Myanmar," he said.

Myanmar's coup

Myanmar has been blanketed in violence and unrest since a military coup overthrew the country's democratically elected government and arrested major political leaders including state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi. Earlier, in a revised report, the United Nations said that since the coup, Myanmar's military has brutally shot at 149 peaceful protesters, of which, five succumbed in the police custody. According to the independent broadcaster and news service Democratic Voice of Burma, nearly 74 more protesters were killed in at least 4 cities over the weekend in a fresh escalation of tensions between civilians and armed forces in one of the 'bloodiest days' since the nationwide protests erupted. “Let them kill me right now, let them kill me instead of my son because I can’t take it anymore,” a protesting student’s mother was seen shouting in a video clip posted on Facebook on Sunday as forces launched live bullets on the demonstrators.

