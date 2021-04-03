Myanmar Coup Pushes State To Brink Of Collapse, 'need International Intervention': Sources

With the escalating crisis in Myanmar since the February 1 military coup, thousands of people have been arrested, including members of parliament, activists, journalists, students, and over 500 people have been killed so far, including women and children. Citizens have been calling for help and international intervention, as the military is continuing to portray itself as the legitimate governing entity in an attempt to showcase to the world that Myanmar is returning to normalcy, informed Myanmar insider while speaking to Republic TV.

He further said, "The situation in Myanmar is getting worse every single day. We are at the brick of becoming a failed state, with a complete economic collapse, with international investments pulling out, and several countries stopping aides and imposing sanctions on Myanmar. People of Myanmar believe that we, can for once and for all remove the corrupt, merciless, selfish institution."

He added, "Internet access has been cut off for the better part of the country and the population. The flow of news and information has been shut down. They have shut down media outlets."

"The fight is with a common enemy. We need support from the international community. The United Nations Security Council has been holding meetings for the better part of the country. However, there has been no tangible effective solution to what is happening in Myanmar. In fact, what is happening right now is the military expansion and their grip on their power to rule over the country with the support of China and Russia," he further added.

He concluded by saying, "Regionals partners and neighbours like India and Asia can play a big role in returning democracy in Myanmar."

Why Military Coup?

The military had accused the Myanmar government of engaging in illegal activities, election fraud, and corruption. However, the military has most likely orchestrated the coup because it feared that Suu Kyi’s government would reduce the number of seats reserved for the Army in the parliament after winning the 2020 election with a landslide. Suu Kyi had earlier promised to slowly end the reservation for the military, which takes 25% of the total seats in their parliament.