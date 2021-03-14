Myanmar Coup: Two More Shot Dead As Forces Open Fire On Anti-coup Demonstrators

At least 4 civilians were shot dead after Myanmar’s military forces used live ammunition on the anti-coup protesters that had congregated demanding restoration of democracy, and the release of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint. In a brutal crackdown against the dissent, the security forces shot bullets point-blank that hit one on head causing fatal brain injury, another in the abdomen causing instant death.

Both incidents occurred in Myanmar’s most populous city, Yangon. Separately, in Myanmar’s second-largest city Mandalay, police retaliated at a protesting woman with a gunshot, that resulted in fatal head injury causing her death on spot, and one other was killed in the northern city of Hpakant as officers launched a round of live fire shots in order to disperse and intimidate the mob.

All four victims were a part of the protest that had gathered with tough head hats, and helmets including gas masks to rally in defiance of the military's oppressive regime. In the footages that emerged, plumes of black smoke covered the areas including Insein district where forces resorted to shooting at the masses and set roadblocks on fire. Demonstrators were seen using fire extinguishers to douse flames. Harrowing scenes from a night protest in Hledan were captured by local press photographers, where at least 12 were shot dead at 11:50 pm on Saturday.

Increasing reports on violence and use of lethal tactics against citizens by the military quickly prompted the United States to scrap the policies of deportation against the Myanmar immigrants, providing them with work and stay permit relief. In a statement released by the US Department of Homeland Security, the Biden administration granted 1,600 Burmese staying in the US a Temporary Protected Status for up to 18 months. With the death toll from gunfire against the civilians mounting rapidly each passing day, United Nations special rapporteur on Myanmar, Tom Andrews expressed “deep concerns'. At a UN Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva, Andrews lambasted the Myanmar military, saying their actions belie their explanations of using “utmost restraint”.

[Anti-coup protesters. Credit: AP]

UN chief says 'no place for coup'

Earlier, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres asked Myanmar’s military to restore the democratically elected government in the Southeast Asian country, saying that the “coups have no place in our modern world”. At a UN Human Rights Council session, the UN Chief extended “full support to the people of Myanmar” as he reiterated to the Myanmar military to “stop the repression immediately”. Guterres condemned the military takeover and Myanmar’s coup leader for using lethal tactics against the demonstrators who took to the streets to protest against the unlawful seizure of political power. Meanwhile, calling for ‘utmost restraint’ and reversal of the coup, the UNSC renewed calls for the immediate release of the democratically elected leaders, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint and others.

(Image Credit: AP)