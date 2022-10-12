Myanmar Court Convicts Suu Kyi In Two More Corruption Charges; Extends Jail Term To 26 Yrs

Amid the ongoing political unrest in Myanmar, the ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to additional jail terms on two more corruption charges by a court in the military-ruled country on Wednesday. Combined with her prior convictions, this brings Aung San Suu's total prison time to 26 years, a legal official said. On February 1, 2021, when the military overthrew her elected government, Suu Kyi was imprisoned. She has even rejected the accusations made against her in this case, in which she has been charged with accepting a bribe of $550,000 from Maung Weik, a businessman convicted of trafficking illegal drugs.

Suu Kyi had previously received a 23-year jail term after being convicted of sedition, election fraud, unlawfully importing and possessing walkie-talkies, breaking the nation's official secrets act, violating coronavirus limitations, and five counts of corruption.

According to the Associated Press report, Nobel Peace Prize winner include allegations of corruption. Suu Kyi is facing a total of 12 charges under the Anti-Corruption Act, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail and a fine. In the case which was heard on Wednesday, Suu Kyi was accused of collecting $550,000 in total from Maung Weik in the years 2019 and 2020.

Suu Kyi has been accused of collecting $550,000 in total from Maung Weik

Maung Weik was given 15 years of jail term in the year 2008 for drug trafficking, however, he was freed in 2014 as part of a transitional semi-democratic administration run by former general Thein Sein. As per a 2017 report in The Irrawaddy, an online news magazine, Maung Weik resumed conducting business with former generals after being released from jail and rose to the position of chairman of Mandalay Business Capital City Development, which worked in urban development.

Weik was granted a significant development project by Suu Kyi's administration that asked for the building of homes, eateries, hospitals, business zones, port, and hotel zones in the Mandalay area of central Myanmar.

According to the Associated Press report, the army questioned Weik two weeks after taking control of the country last year. Shortly after that, in March 2021, military-run state television aired a tape in which he allegedly confessed to giving cash bribes to government officials in order to aid his enterprises. In the video, he said that among the funds were $450,000 in payments made to Suu Kyi in 2019 and 2020 for objectives he could not explain, as well as $100,000 given to her in 2018 for a foundation dedicated to charity in honor of her mother.

The Global New Light of Myanmar, a state-run publication, revealed in February that Suu Kyi got $5,50,000 in four payments in 2019-2020 "to facilitate the business activities of a private entrepreneur" in her capacity as state counselor, the de facto leader of the nation.

In addition to this, Zaw Myint Maung, a close associate of Suu Kyi and a former chief minister of the Mandalay area, was found guilty of corruption in June after being accused of collecting over $1,80,000 from Maung Weik.

The judicial official, who delivered Wednesday's judgment of sentencing Suu Kyi to two three-year terms, insisted on anonymity out of concern for retaliation from the government.

Meanwhile, the accusations against her, according to Suu Kyi's supporters and unbiased experts, are politically driven and an effort to delegitimise the military's takeover of power while preventing her from participating in the next election, which the military has promised will take place in 2023.

Aung San Suu Kyi's trials have recently taken place in a specially constructed courtroom at the main jail on the outskirts of the city, Naypyitaw. She hasn't been seen or allowed to speak in public since her arrest, and since a gag order was imposed on them last year, her attorneys, who had previously been a source of information about the proceedings, are no longer permitted to talk publicly on her behalf or about her trial.

(Image: AP)