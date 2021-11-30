Myanmar Court Postpones Verdict In Ousted Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Incitement Trial: Report

On Tuesday, the incitement trial of former civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was postponed by a Myanmar junta court. Since the generals deposed her administration in the early hours of February 1, ending the country's brief democratic period, the Nobel Prize winner has been held in custody, as per the reports of the Guardian. Local monitoring group suggests that a crackdown has resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 individuals and the detention of over 10,000.

In the verdict, which was supposed to come out on Tuesday, if convicted guilty of inciting against the military, Aung San Suu Kyi might have seen three years in prison. According to the Guardian, the analysts predicted that the former civilian leader will not be convicted on Tuesday and that the court may postpone its decision or commute any jail sentence in order to keep the popular leader hidden while the junta tries to consolidate its power and that's exactly what happened. Aung San Suu Kyi's lawyers have recently been barred from speaking to the press.

Aung San Suu Kyi was charged with a variety of offences

Aung San Suu Kyi was charged with a variety of offences just days after the coup of Min Aung Hlaing, which includes owning unregistered walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus regulations during elections won by her National League for Democracy (NLD) in 2020. The junta has added a host of new charges like official secrets violations, corruption, and election fraud, according to the Guardian. Her legal team claims that Aung San Suu Kyi now appears in the junta courtroom on most weekdays. Last month the 76-year-health old's was suffering as a result of her demanding schedule.

Under a previous regime, Aung San Suu Kyi faced extended periods of house arrest at her family's colonial-era estate in Yangon, according to the Guardian. Min Aung Hlaing's dictatorship has her imprisoned in an undisclosed location in the capital, with her only access to the outside world being brief pre-trial consultations with her counsel.

Heavy punishments to other high-ranking members of Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD

The junta has also handed down heavy punishments to other high-ranking members of Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD in recent weeks, according to the Guardian. This month, a former chief minister was sentenced to 75 years in prison, while a close assistant to Aung San Suu Kyi was also sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Image: AP