Myanmar Court Sentences Ousted Leader Aung San Suu Kyi To Four Years In Prison

Myanmar court on Monday sentenced the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison declaring her guilty of inciting and violating COVID-19 restrictions, a legal official said according to AP. The 6 December ruling is the first in a range of cases that are brought against the 76-year-old Nobel laureate since the junta seized the power on 1 February and engulfed the nation in chaos.

The Myanmar military, following the coup, had not only put the civilian leaders including Suu Kyi under house arrest but slapped charges against the officials. The army even blocked her party, National League for Democracy (NLD) from starting a second term in the office. As per the report, the legal official insisted on anonymity amid fears of being punished by the authorities but revealed that Suu Kyi received two years in prison on each of the two charges against her.

Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won a landslide victory in November 2020 general election while the army’s base party lost several seats. Rejecting NLD's win, the junta claimed massive voter fraud following the results. At the time, the independent election observers had said that no fraud or irregularities were detected in the elections.

Suu Kyi's charges amount to 100 years in prison

Monday ruling is the first in a series of such verdicts that are expected to take place in the coming weeks because Suu Kyi faces almost a dozen of charges including incitement, violation of COVID-19 protocols and violation of the Official Secrets Act. The combined maximum sentences of all the charges amount to more than 100 years in prison. However, she has denied all allegations.

It is pertinent to note that journalists have been blocked from attending the proceedings that are taking place in the military-built capital. Recently, even Suu Kyi’s lawyers were barred from speaking with the media. Since 1 February, when the junta claimed control of the nation, over 1,000 people have been killed and more than 10,000 arrested in a crackdown dissent. Citizens have organised anti-coup protests across the nation demanding the restoration of the civilian-elected government but have faced harsh retaliation from the military.

