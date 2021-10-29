Myanmar Court Sentences Suu Kyi Confidante Win Htein 20-year Prison Term Over Treason

A court in Myanmar on Friday, 29 October, sentenced a close aide of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 20 years in prison for treason, according to Associated Press. Notably, the sentence is the most severe so far for any of the top members of Suu Kyi’s government and party who were detained back in February after the military seized power. Former member of parliament and NLD speaker Win Htein was handed the jail term after the court found the 79-year-old guilty of treason.

According to the news agency, Htein is a longtime confidante of Suu Kyi and a patron of her National League for Democracy party. Previously, he had publicly called for civil disobedience to oppose the military’s takeover. The 79-year-old was arrested on February 4, 2021, for remarks he made just after the takeover. He was charged under Section 124(A) of the Penal Code, a statute that falls under the general heading of treason, though it is sometimes referred to as sedition.

Htein had said, “The curse of the coup is rooted in our country and this is the reason why our country still remains poor. I feel sad and upset for our fellow citizens and for their future.”

“All the voters who gave their backing to us in the 2020 general election should follow Aung San Suu Kyi’s instructions to carry out civil disobedience,” he added, referring to a note posted on Facebook attributed to her.

On Friday, Kyaw Thiha, who is a member of the party’s Central Committee and one of its elected members of parliament, said that he learned from a court source about Htein’s sentence and the judge’s order that the 79-year-old be sent immediately to a prison in the central city of Mandalay. Separately, Myanmar media also reported about the court’s action.

Suu Kyi’s courtroom testimony restricted

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Suu Kyi testified in court for the first time since she was overthrown in a military coup in February, however, her courtroom testimony was restricted. The details of what Suu Kyi stated before the court were not disclosed because of a gag order on her lawyers. All defence lawyers in various cases against Aung San Suu Kyi are barred from providing details of the court proceedings.

Reportedly, the restriction was placed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which is a broadly worded statute from British colonial times intended to deal with emergency situations that threaten public safety. However, there have been no signs of public unrest in relation to any of her trials. The only accounts of the ongoing proceedings involving Myanmar’s civilian leaders had earlier come from her defence lawyers and her co-defendants.

