Myanmar Crisis: EU Imposes Sanctions On 11 People Involved In Military Coup

The European Union has imposed sanctions against 11 individuals responsible for the February 1 military coup in Myanmar and the subsequent crackdown of peaceful protesters. According to a press release issued by the European Council, ten of the 11 individuals sanctioned in the latest list include top ranking officials of Myanmar’s Armed Forces. Myanmar military Commander-in-Chief, Min Aung Hlaing and his deputy Soe Win have also been sanctioned by the EU.

The measures taken against 11 individuals include travel ban and asset freeze. The individuals sanctioned will not be allowed to travel to Europe and stop for transit. Any funds or assets of the listed individuals and entities in the EU will be blocked. EU residents and companies have been barred from doing any business with the above-mentioned individuals and entities. The latest sanctions, including the previous decision to block all assistance to government bodies involved in the coup, represent the EU's response to the overthrow of the legitimate government in Myanmar.

The latest sanctions also include the Chairperson of the Union Election Commission of Myanmar, which cancelled the 2020 election results. With the pre-existing embargos, the total number of individuals and entities sanctioned by the EU has reached 25. The EU had sanctioned 14 persons for atrocities against the Rohingya population in the past.

What happened on February 1?

Myanmar’s military conducted a coup on February 1, overthrowing the government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The military arrested State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and several other members of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party hours before the newly-elected parliamentarians were scheduled to take the oath of office.

What is the motive behind the coup?

The military accused the government of engaging in illegal activities, including election fraud and corruption. However, experts suggest that the military orchestrated the coup because it feared that Suu Kyi’s government would reduce the number of seats reserved for the Army in the national parliament after winning the 2020 election with a landslide. Suu Kyi had earlier promised to slowly end the reservation for the military, which takes 25% of the total seats in the parliament.

What followed the coup?

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest against the military, demanding the restoration of democracy in Myanmar. After security forces failed to bring the widespread protests under control, the junta ordered use of force against peaceful demonstrators, killing more than a hundred people since February and arresting over thousand others. The military has also detained several human rights activists, pro-democracy advocates, journalists, and politicians since the coup occurred earlier last month.

