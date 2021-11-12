Myanmar Delegation Led By Junta Ambassador Barred From Attending COP26 In Glasgow

Organisers at the United Nations Global Climate Summit turned away a five-member delegation of the Myanmar junta after it reached Glasgow to attend the ongoing conference. As reported, the delegation was blocked as the UN credentials group refused to permit entry even though the nomination accepting committee allowed Junta to attend the event. It is pertinent to mention that this is the second time the military regime of Myanmar was snubbed at an international platform. Earlier the UN also delayed acceptance of the junta's appointment of an envoy to the General Assembly, as a part of the US-China brokered deal that assured representatives of Myanmar's deposed government would maintain a "low profile" until the country reached a formal decision.

“At the U.N. there is a group that accepts nominations and there’s another group that deals with credentials. At the time of the nomination of the five, travel expenses were paid by the U.N. nominating group. However, the credentials group rejected their nomination and so they were not allowed to attend the meeting and had to return home from Scotland," Kyaw Swa Tun, third secretary at the Myanmar Embassy in Washington, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported

The group of five members -- to represent military-led Myanmar at the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26) -- was appointed by the junta's director-general of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation, RFA reported. The delegation, headed by the Ambassador of Myanmar to London, Tun Aung Kyaw was scheduled to attend the conference from 31 October to 12 November. “The military council was trying to get [global] recognition. A delegation of five people, led by the junta’s Ambassador Tun Aung Kyaw and Councilor Chit Win, traveled to Glasgow,” Kyaw Swa Tun had said. However, as learned by RFA, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has paid for the travel expenses of three out of the five delegates when the junta was initially invited.

'Blow on the Myanmar military regime'

While many pro-military individuals denounced the UN's move, several pro-democracy groups welcomed the decision calling it a "blow on the military regime." Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG) Deputy Foreign Minister, Moe Zaw Oo, who also sent a delegation to the UN climate conference in vain, stated that "...our country will miss a lot of opportunities because of non-participation at meetings on important issues," RFA reported. Meanwhile, a lawmaker of the deposed National League for Democracy (NLD) Party, Arkar Myo Htet, said that refusing to let the junta represent at the COP26 was a "blow to the military regime." Calling it a blessing for pro-democracy groups, Htet added, "This shows that the global community stands with our people. … The military is slowly failing in the international arena.”

