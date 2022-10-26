Myanmar Devotees Bring Sex Dolls To Buddhist Shrine For ‘ritual Incantations’; 1 Arrested

Myanmar authorities are prosecuting more than half a dozen people who attempted to bring two sex dolls into Yangon's Shwedagon Pagoda, one of the most famous Buddhist shrines in the world.

After the group was prevented from bringing the dolls into the golden Pagoda complex, they began ritual incantations of sex dolls, dressed up in a traditional dress, in the parking area.

In a statement, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture of Myanmar said, "As the security personnel did not allow them to bring the big dolls onto the pagoda platform, they left the idols in the parking lot. The group led by U Shine Zarni Aung went up to the pagoda platform using the escalator. They circumambulated the pagoda clockwise, bring the glaze idol representing the Surassati goddess, and arriving at the sowest corner, they held ritual incantations with a bowl of the offertory and the glaze image placed in front of the goddess image there."

"Afterwards, they came down via the southern stairway and they put the two lady dolls on a pedestal near the stone inscription in the car parking lot. While performing their ritual incantations, pagoda security personnel called them for interrogation and rid the pagoda precinct of the dolls," it added.

Cases to be filed against accused

The Ministry said that it will file a case against the group for defamation of the Buddhist religion. Action will also be taken against the staff member who allowed the ritual incantations without seeking approval from the Shwedagon Pagoda Board of Trustees, it said. Notably, the main accused has been arrested by the officials.

Reportedly the sex dolls were imported from China at a cost of $2,400 each. The pictures of the dolls were shared on social media platforms where people criticised the "regretful" incident.