Myanmar Executing Political Prisoners Will Further Isolate Country: Japan Minister

Reacting to the execution of four pro-democracy activists by the Myanmar military regime, the Japanese Foreign Minister, on Monday, stated that the action would further isolate the Southeast Asian country in the international community. In a statement, Yoshimasa Hayashi referred to the action as a matter of "grave concern" and claimed that it would exacerbate national emotion and the conflict in Myanmar. The Japanese minister's statement came after Myanmar carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years.

According to media reports, those executed include a former National League for Democracy lawmaker, a democracy activist and two men accused of targeted killing after the country’s takeover by the military in 2021. Myanmar's military regime went ahead with executions despite international appeals for clemency for the four political prisoners, including from experts at the United Nations.

Those executed were not involved in violence: Myanmar's NGT

The four were executed "in accordance with judicial procedures" for "planning and supervising violent, inhumane acts that helped terrorists carry out their murderous plots," The Associated Press (AP) reported, citing the state-run newspaper Mirror Daily.

However, Aung Myo Min, human rights minister for the National Unity Government (NGT), denied claims that those executed were involved in violence. Notably, Myo Min is a leader of a shadow civilian administration established outside Myanmar after the military seized power in the country. “Punishing them with death is a way to rule the public through fear,” he told AP.

UN Condemns executions carried out by Myanmar

Meanwhile, Tom Andrews, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of Human Rights in Myanmar, also condemned the action taken by the military junta. "I am outraged and devastated at the news of the junta's execution of Myanmar patriots and champions of human rights and democracy. My heart goes out to their families, friends and loved ones and indeed all the people of Myanmar who are victims of the junta's escalating atrocities," the Special Rapporteur said in a statement. According to the data from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), more than 1,500 people have been killed since the military takeover in February 2021.

I'm devastated by news that former parliamentarian Zeyar Thaw and longtime activist Ko Jimmy were executed with two others today. UN Member States must honor their lives by making this depraved act a turning point for the world's response to this crisis. My statement attached. pic.twitter.com/zhdBxFDXoo — UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews (@RapporteurUn) July 25, 2022

(Image: AP)