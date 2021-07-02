Myanmar Faces COVID-19 Surge Amid Military Crackdown, 1,225 New Cases Reported

Amid the military crackdowns and the political uncertainties, a new wave of COVID-19 has been ravaging Myanmar with over 1,225 new cases, the highest recorded since mid-December, last year. Only army medical officers and military doctors have been working at COVID-19 dedicated healthcare centers with Myanmar Red Cross staff providing assistance, a 30-year-old doctor told Nikkei Asia, describing the grim situation of the pandemic, on condition of anonymity.

In April, Myanmar’s front-line medical workers had refused to return to work in defiance to the military Junta’a Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government ouster, human rights abuses, shooting of the civilians, and political crackdowns. After the illegal seizure of political power in February, the Southeast Asian country’s healthcare system has been one of the worst-affected, and due to the recent COVID-19 surge, has crippled on the verge of collapse.

COVID-19 positivity rate shot up to 22 percent

A report carried by the New York Times has revealed that the country’s COVID-19 positivity rate shot up to nearly 22 percent as of Thursday due to lack of adequate testing. This has raised concerns about the country’s caseload going undetected due to limited diagnosis and records of it on the official data.

As Myanmar's health ministry shows clear signs of a new wave of COVID-19 infections, the junta-controlled Ministry of Health and Sports ordered the second-largest city Mandalay to under stringent lockdown. The daily new cases are up from fewer than 200 and the Junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing admitted to an uncontrollable surge of the disease spread.

Myanmar has had sluggish vaccination efforts with jabs procured from neighbouring India, China, and Russia. Although downplaying the impact, asserting that Myanmar’s COVID-19 spread wasn’t as worse as many other countries abroad, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing told Russia’s RIA during his visit to Moscow on June 24, “The third wave is occurring slowly with an increase in the [positive test] rate to around 10 percent.”

At the time, both Bago’s Letpadan and Shan State’s Laukkai, two major areas, including 11 other townships were under stay-at-home orders. Myanmar has procured 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia and plans to purchase at least 7 million doses more.