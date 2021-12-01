Myanmar: Fresh Corruption Charges Filed Against Aung San Suu Kyi, Court Postpones Verdict

The Myanmar military government has filed a new corruption charge against Aung San Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint. Aung San Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint have been accused of violating the Anti-Corruption law with regard to granting permission to rent and purchase a helicopter, AP reported citing state television. This is the sixth charge of corruption filed against Suu Kyi.

Legal cases against Aung San Suu Kyi

According to an AP report, Aung San Suu Kyi is being tried on four charges with a fifth pending trial. Reportedly, each charge filed against her if proven guilty is punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment and a fine. A court in Myanmar was scheduled to announce the verdict on Tuesday, 30 November on charges of incitement and violating COVID-19 restrictions, however, the verdict was postponed.

According to the legal official, the court has agreed with a defence motion that allowed Zaw Myint Maung to add his testimony as he was previously unable to be present in court due to health reasons, according to AP. The legal official who spoke to AP on the condition of anonymity informed that the judge adjourned the proceedings until 6 December, when Zaw Myint Maung is scheduled to testify in the court. The military government has reportedly restricted the disclosure of information related to the court case. Following the army takeover, Zaw Myint Maung, who was chief minister of the Mandalay region was also detained.

Myanmar Military coup

The Myanmar military overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1. Since then, the people of Myanmar have been demanding the restoration of democracy in the country. Following the military coup, the people in the country have protested against the authorities. Several governments and humanitarian groups around the world have raised concerns over the situation in Myanmar. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, approximately 10568 people have been detained by the military Junta. Furthermore, nearly 1954 people have been evading arrest and 1299 people have been killed in Myanmar.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP