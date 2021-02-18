Myanmar: Hackers Target Government Sites To Protest Against Military Coup

The hackers in Myanmar have targeted some pivotal state websites, including the page of military propaganda to protest against the military coup. This is a part of the ‘online battle’ with the junta which led to internet shutdowns and blocking social media. According to the reports by The Guardian, a group termed as ‘Myanmar Hackers’ disrupted various websites including the Central Bank, the military-run propaganda agency True News Information Team and state-run broadcaster MRTV.

Current situation in Myanmar

The online protests were a result of one of the biggest rallies since the coup on 1 February. Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Myanmar’s biggest city Wednesday, February 17. In Yangon, protesters marched carrying signs as they demanded the ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to be released from detention. Large rallies were also held in the country’s second-biggest city, Mandalay.

The protests came one day after the United Nations rapporteur Tom Andrews expressed alarm at reports of soldiers being transported into Yangon. He highlighted that such movements had previously resulted in killings, disappearances and mass arrests. Andrews said, “I am terrified that given the confluence of these two developments­ — planned mass protests and troops converging — we could be on the precipice of the military committing even greater crimes against the people of Myanmar”.

Earlier, the government imposed an internet blackout in Myanmar. The real time network data showed connectivity at 15 per cent. However, the services were restored early on Tuesday, February 16.

The Myanmar military overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, a day before the newly-elected members of parliament were scheduled to take the oath. The military accused Suu Kyi's government of rigging November elections, in which her party National League for Democracy (NLD) had emerged the victor by a landslide. Suu Kyi's party managed to win 396 of the 476 parliamentary seats of the ones that are not reserved for the military. Experts suggest that the military feared Suu Kyi, with a larger majority than in 2015, would try and reduce the number of parliamentary seats reserved for the Army.

(Image Credits: AP)