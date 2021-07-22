Myanmar Health Workers Flee And Hide To Escape Military Attack As COVID Ravages Country

As the COVID-19 problem ravages Myanmar, doctors are fleeing the nation and being hunted by the junta. They accused the military of exploiting the pandemic against the population as a weapon. Doctors and volunteers who talked to CNN accused the military of using the pandemic as a weapon against the people as Myanmar faces its worst COVID-19 outbreak.

Myanmar doctors hiding, being hunted by junta

They claimed the military has restricted civilian access to crucial oxygen and turned away sick patients at military-run facilities. COVID-19 infections have also spread to prisons, particularly Insein, the major detention centre for anti-coup demonstrators. Funeral workers and volunteers in white hazmat suits work nonstop at cemeteries to bury rows of shrouded bodies. Images from Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, show families of the sick waiting at oxygen plants in the hopes of refilling tanks, crematoriums packed with mourners and coffins, and crematoriums packed with mourners and coffins.

Doctors say terrified residents are opting to self-treat at home. When they do go to the hospital, they have frequently turned away because the facilities are out of oxygen, treatments, and beds, and there aren't enough employees to serve the patients, they added.

The military-run health ministry reported 6,093 additional Coronavirus infections on Wednesday, raising the total number of verified cases to 246,663. There were further 247 fatalities reported, bringing the total death toll from COVID-19 to 5,814. However, doctors and volunteer organisations claim that these figures are grossly under-reported. Under junta leadership, a once-promising vaccine programme has imploded, and no one knows the full magnitude of the disaster due to limited testing, a lack of official statistics, and broad public suspicion of the military.

Myanmar medical system

In the lack of a functioning medical system or an official national COVID-19 plan, and with the public distrusting anything associated with the military junta, CNN reported that a network of underground doctors and volunteer groups is attempting to fill the gaps. Desperate family members scour Facebook groups and encrypted apps every day in quest of oxygen supply for their loved ones. In a steady stream of anxious messages, the phrases "urgent," "emergency," and "please assist me" were repeated.

The military initially denied there was a scarcity of oxygen in the state media, blaming shortfalls on unscrupulous personnel disseminating rumours. "We have enough oxygen," coup leader Gen Min Aung Hlaing said, according to the Global New Light of Myanmar. Some try to do negative activities while gaining political profits. They buy the oxygen cylinder and spread the rumour that the country does not have oxygen anymore, he added.

However, the military-controlled health ministry recently announced that it was stepping up its Coronavirus response. Oxygen has been delivered to hospitals around the country, COVID-19 centres and oxygen plants have been built, and more therapies for Coronavirus patients have been made accessible, according to state media. Residents, however, claim that the situation on the ground is different.

Myanmar COVID-19 crisis

Due to a shortage of manpower, the government has also asked doctors, nurses, and other experts to volunteer at public hospitals and COVID-19 clinics. Doctors, on the other hand, claimed that the military cannot guarantee their safety and that they are afraid of arrest and even torture. Doctors were significant organisers of the first protests, and many have been detained by the Junta as a result of their role.

Myanmar, a country already on its knees following a military coup in February — with people queuing for hours for oxygen in major cities and the seriously ill dying at home because they are too afraid to visit understaffed, ill-equipped hospitals — is experiencing a surge in COVID-19, and the military junta's crackdown has exacerbated the situation for the population. Myanmar's security forces have killed over 900 people during months of brutal political instability, including shooting demonstrators dead in the streets and laying siege to entire communities. Thousands of people have been detained as part of the ongoing crackdown, which has resulted in widespread claims of torture.

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI