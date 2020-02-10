Myanmar: Massive Pro-military Rally Organised Against Aung San Suu Kyi's Govt In Yangon

Hundreds of people in Myanmar's largest city Yangon, on February 9, as they swarmed the streets to show their support for the military. According to reports, this rally comes amid ongoing tensions between the civilian government and the military ahead of elections expected to take place later in 2020.

Protesters accuse Aung San Suu Kyi-led administration

According to reports, demonstrators marched from the commercial capital's Shwedagon Pagoda to the city's downtown district protesting against the Aung San Suu Kyi-led administration of not protecting the country's Buddhist majority and for suggesting constitutional amendments that would restrict the power of the military.

One of the activists at the protest march, Win Ko Ko Latt berated all those involved in giving the green light for the reforms and compared them to the coronavirus outbreak in China that has claimed the lives of 908 people. The activist further said that everyone is well aware of how deadly the coronavirus is, referring to the city of Wuhan where the virus seems to have originated.

According to reports, Latt said all those involved in pushing for constitutional amendments are more deadly than the coronavirus. The protest also witnessed several other people speaking up against the statements made by Myanmar's religious minister in which he allegedly criticised the Home Affairs Ministry for Myanmar government's failure to take into custody numerous nationalists for inciting a sense of violence and committing the act of sedition.

Myanmar reportedly reimposed internet shutdown

Meanwhile, Myanmar reportedly reimposed an internet shutdown in two conflict-torn western states of Rakhine and Chin. While speaking to an international media outlet, Norwegian telecom company Telenor Group said that Myanmar's transport and communications ministry directed telecom companies to 'temporarily' suspend mobile internet services in five Rakhine and Chin towships. This is not the first time that Myanmar announced internet shutdown as five months ago internet blackout was lifted in four Rakhine townships and one in Chin.

