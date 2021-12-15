Myanmar Junta Prevented Humanitarian Aid From Reaching Millions Of Needy People: HRW

Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused Myanmar's military junta of preventing urgently needed humanitarian help from reaching millions of displaced people and others at risk. It also urged international organisations like United Nations, the Association for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and other concerned governments to persuade the State Administration Council (SAC) junta to allow aid to reach to needy as soon as possible reported ANI.

According to US-based international non-governmental organization, Human Rights Watch, Myanmar's military-led government has imposed new travel restrictions on humanitarian workers, blocked access to relief convoys, destroyed non-military supplies, assaulted aid workers, and shut down telephone services in recent months.

The military takeover on February 1 also resulted in the extensive infrastructural breakdown and a dramatic devaluation of the Myanmar currency, resulting in worsening banking and supply chain issues as well as food, medication, and other basic shortages.

"Myanmar's junta has exacerbated a self-created humanitarian catastrophe by displacing hundreds of thousands of people and then blocking the critical support they need to survive. The generals are callously denying lifesaving assistance to people affected by conflict since the military takeover, seemingly as a form of punishment," Shayna Bauchner, a researcher in Asia, was quoted by ANI as saying. While Myanmar's authorities have restricted vulnerable populations' access to help for a long time, the military junta has imposed new restrictions, resulting in a countrywide humanitarian crisis.

According to the UN, the number of individuals in need of aid will rise from one million to 14.4 million by 2022, with over five million children among them. Approximately 25 million people, or half of the population in the country, could be living in poverty, it added. A man displaced in 2011 told Human Rights Watch that Non-governmental organisations (NGOs), that provide food and other essential aid, haven't been able to go freely to the camp, and also found it difficult to transfer funds easily. "Many people used to work outside of the camp to support their families, but after the coup and COVID-19, there aren't many job options available," he added, who is now living in a camp in Kachin State.

Facilitate safe, speedy, and unhindered humanitarian access: UN to junta

Earlier in the month of November, UN relief chief, Martin Griffiths has stated that the vulnerable people in the country are not able to receive the necessary aid due to procedural hurdles created by the military forces. He had also urged the junta to facilitate safe, speedy, and unhindered humanitarian access, reported ANI. According to the data from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), almost 1,200 people have been killed since the military takeover took place in February. Following the military's seizure of power, tens of thousands of people were detained during brutal protests in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP/ANI