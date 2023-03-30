Myanmar's draconian Military Junta’s decision to dissolve Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League For Democracy Party (NLD) has attracted International criticism from around the world. Countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Japan and Myanmar have denounced the decision by the authoritarian regime which took over the south-east Asian country in 2021. Earlier, the United States warned that the regime’s push for election could end up creating more chaos. According to The Guardian, US State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel told the reporters that Washington strongly condemns the Junta’s decision to abolish 40 political parties which also include Aung San Suu Kyi’s NLD party.

“Any election without the participation of all stakeholders in Burma would not be and cannot be considered free or fair,” Patel asserted. The announcement was made on Tuesday by the Military-controlled media. As per state media, these parties are being dissolved since they refused to comply with the strict new registration laws. The 77-year-old Mayanmar politician’s party is one of the most popular parties in the country. The party won the election by a landslide in 2020, however, in February 2021, the coup decided to overthrow the government. After the military junta assumed power, they imposed several draconian laws and compiled a voter list with the promise of fresh elections. Meanwhile, Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison.

Japan’s foreign ministry also criticised the Tuesday move by the authoritarian administration. “Japan is seriously concerned that the exclusion of the NLD from the political process will make it even more difficult to improve the situation,” the ministry asserted in a statement. “Japan strongly urges Myanmar to release NLD officials, including Suu Kyi immediately, and to show a path toward a peaceful resolution of the issue in a manner that includes all parties concerned,” the statement further reads as per The Guardian report.

UK and Australia hold a strong front

After US and Japan gave out their respective statements on the issue, the United Kingdom also condemned the dissolution of the NLD along with other parties. A UK foreign office spokesperson even went on to call it an “assault on the rights and freedoms”. “We condemn the military regime’s politically motivated actions and their use of increasingly brutal tactics to sow fear and repress opposition,” the British spokesperson asserted. The Australian government also expressed its concern over the issue. The Australian foreign office asserted that through this move, the Military junta is “further narrowing of political space in Myanmar”. “The people of Myanmar continue to show their courage and commitment to a democratic country in the face of increasing repression and violence by the regime."

Under the new registration law, the authoritarian regime in Myanmar is trying to impose several strict requirements. According to The Guardian, one of the requirements included recruiting 100,00 members to the party within just 90 days. Earlier, the requirement used to be only 1,000 members. The party is also required to hold funds of 100m Kyat ($47,634). The parties are also required to have offices in at least half of the 330 towns across the country. These requirements are challenging for some parties to fulfil since they are limited by other stringent laws imposed by the Junta regime.