Myanmar Junta Threatens Jail For 'sharing Or Liking' Opposition's Content On Social Media

Myanmar's ruling military junta has asked social media users to not offer support to "terrorist" resistance movement. It has warned people against "liking" or sharing its content on social media. Myanmar's ruling military junta said that social media activities like sharing posts of the resistance movement could result in the person landing up in prison for up to 10 years, Independent reported.

Myanmar junta’s Information Minister and spokesperson Zaw Min Tin claimed that "terrorists" were making efforts to raise money to kill innocent people in the campaign to destabilise the nation. Issuing a warning to people in Myanmar, Zaw Min Tin said that the public display of offering support to "terrorists" will be dealt with severely. Zaw Tin Tin warned that the social media endorsements of the National Unity Government (NUG) and its armed affiliates, the People’s Defence Forces (PDF), could face a jail term of three to 10 years. According to AP, the National Unity Government, which views itself as a shadow government, was established by elected legislators who were denied access to the seats by the military. Myanmar’s junta has labeled the shadow government of lawmakers ousted in a February coup and a people’s defense force to confront military as 'terrorist groups.'

Donating money to 'terrorists' will result in 'harsher punishments': Junta

According to Myanmar Junta's information minister, the people paying even small amounts of money for the National Unity Government (NUG) and its armed affiliates will face worse consequences. In the televised news briefing, Zaw Min Tin said that people will face "harsher punishments" if they donate funds or support "terrorists and their acts," as per the Independent report. He claimed that the decision has been taken to "protect innocent civilians" of Myanmar. He also shared details regarding penalties for supporting resistance groups. Notably, Myanmar has been witnessing political instability and protests ever since the country's military overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1 in 2021. According to the Assistance Association For Political Prisoners (BURMA), 2,299 have died, 12,444 people are currently under detention and 1477 are serving sentences. The United Nations’ humanitarian relief agency has estimated that more than 1 million people have been displaced in Myanmar after military takeover in February.

