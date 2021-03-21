Myanmar: Medical Professionals Protest Against Coup As Casualties Near 250

Taking to the streets in the wee hours of March 21, scores of doctors and nurses demanded the reestablishment of democracy in the country. The frontline healthcare workers, all donning hats and brandishing posters of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi slammed the military junta as they marched through the country's second-largest city-Mandalay. They also led a candlelight march overnight calling for UN intervention. Healthcare workers have repeatedly voiced their support for Suu Kyi and had previously united in a civil disobedience movement demanding her release.

Myanmar has been facing constant demonstrations since a military junta overthrew the country’s democratically elected government in a coup d'etat on February 1. While the junta led by Min Aung Hlaing has dismissed the 2020 elections asserting that it was rigged, hundreds of thousands of residents have taken to streets protesting. The military, meanwhile, has retaliated with extreme measures including internet cuts, live patrolling, use of tear gas and rubber bullets amongst others.

Over 2345 people detained

As per the latest report by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPA), at least 247 people have been killed in the violence. Additionally, 2345 people have been arrested, charged or sentenced and at least, 1994 people have been actively persecuted since February 1. Other Myanmar based rights groups have claimed the casualties to be higher than that verified by AAPP.

"Out of 12 “heroes”, (4) were shot dead on the spot in Tamwe and Taketa Townships in Yangon and Bago City, (2) others were shot and detained yesterday night in Hlaing Township, Yangon Region and Pakokku Township, Magway Region. (6) killed on previous days have also been added. (247) people are now confirmed killed by this junta coup,” the report stated on March 20. READ | Doctors' dawn march kicks off Sunday protests in Myanmar

On March 19, two more journalists were arrested by the military. According to the reports by Mizzima News, one of its former reporters, Than Htike Aung, and Aung Thura, who is a journalist from the BBC’s Burmese-language service, were detained by men who looked like plainclothes security agents outside a court in the capital of Naypyitaw. The journalists were covering legal proceedings against Win Htein, who is a detained senior official from the National League for Democracy.

(Image Credits: The Associated Press)